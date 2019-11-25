Manito Park hosts Spokane's annual Turkey Trot
SPOKANE, Wash. - Get a head start on beating the Thanksgiving dinner calories at the annual 'Turkey Trot' hosted by the Bloomsday Road Runners Club (BRRC).
The race will start at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning at the Manito Park Duck Pond. There is no fee to run or walk at this event, BRRC just asks that you sign a waiver before you do so.
The unofficial race distance is three miles, but participants can go any distance they want as there is no timing for the race.
BRRC is partnering with Second Harvest Food bank and will be accepting canned food and cash donations.
For more information, visit the Bloomsday Road Runner Club Facebook page.
