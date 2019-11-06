Manito Mirror Pond restoration project underway; water fully drained
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mirror Pond Restoration project is still underway, and crews are making progress on cleaning the spot up.
According to Spokane Parks and Recreation, crews are currently pumping sediment out of the pond and onto a pile nearby. Rocks around the water have been cleaned off
RELATED: Manito Park's Mirror Pond is getting a makeover by spring 2020
There is still a lot of work to be done, including:
- Deepening the pond to reduce future algae blooms
- Installing treatment wetlands to filter phosphorus and nitrogen
- Refilling the pond with water
- Establishing an annual pond management plan
The project is slated to complete in spring 2020, with the goal of cleaning the algae-fueling sediment out of the Mirror Pond.
