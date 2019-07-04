Man missing near Republic found safe

Ferry County Sheriff's Office Justin Leslie was last seen in Republic on Wednesday, July 4 .

REPUBLIC, Wash. - A man missing near Republic was found safe Thursday afternoon, according to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, the FCSO said Justin Leslie was visiting the Republic area and has not been seen since 11 p.m. Wednesday. It is unclear where Leslie was found.

