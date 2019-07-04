Man missing near Republic found safe
REPUBLIC, Wash. - A man missing near Republic was found safe Thursday afternoon, according to the Ferry County Sheriff's Office.
In a Facebook post, the FCSO said Justin Leslie was visiting the Republic area and has not been seen since 11 p.m. Wednesday. It is unclear where Leslie was found.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Sacred Heart introduces new Memory Cafe program to aid those with dementia
- Police: Officer fires shots while confronting wanted suspect on lower South Hill
- Going away on vacation? Here are some tips for protecting your home
- "We had to do something" Food trucks team up to feed homeless Spokane Valley students
- Spokane nursing assistant's license suspended amid indecent exposure allegations
- Spokane Valley Fire Department enjoys quiet holiday