Man wins sex abuse case against a Washington Boys & Girls Club

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A jury has awarded more than $1.5 million to a Washington man who claimed he was sexually abused as a child at the Tacoma Boys and Girls Club.

The News Tribune reports a Pierce County jury delivered the verdict last week after 47-year-old Todd Wagner sued the organization, claiming it was negligent in allowing a serial pedophile in a position of trust with children.

Wagner asked the newspaper to identify him, saying he has "no reason to be ashamed of this or to hide from it."

Carrie Holden, president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound, says the organization found no evidence to support the lawsuit's claims. She says the organization remains safe, and staff and volunteers are trained to identify and report signs of abuse.

