Man who drove car into South Hill home arrested for DUI

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 10:42 PM PST

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:42 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man on Thursday when he drove his car into a South Hill home. 

Officers responded to reports of the crash at a home in the 4200 block of South Garfield Street around 7 p.m. 

Once there, they arrested 66-year-old Bradford Hunter for driving under the influence. Tests showed that Hunter blew close to 2.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.  

Police said there was a family in the house at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

