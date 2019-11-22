Man who drove car into South Hill home arrested for DUI

Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man on Thursday when he drove his car into a South Hill home.

Officers responded to reports of the crash at a home in the 4200 block of South Garfield Street around 7 p.m.

Once there, they arrested 66-year-old Bradford Hunter for driving under the influence. Tests showed that Hunter blew close to 2.5 times the legal limit for alcohol.

Police said there was a family in the house at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.