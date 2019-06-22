Man who crashed truck into teen sentenced to prison

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man accused of crashing his truck into a teenager and then taking off from the scene will spend more than a year in prison.

The crash happened in May, in Otis Orchards. Conrad Willems was biking near Wellesley and Harvard when a pickup truck slammed into him. He was in the hospital for two weeks with a head injury, broken pelvis, and bruises all over his body.

Renfro was arrested later that night. Court documents detailed he told authorities he had been drinking before the crash.

This wasn't Renfro's first arrest. He was arrested February for DUI and was supposed to have an interlock device on his vehicle. Authorities believed he was driving a friend's truck at the time of the crash in Otis Orchards.

Renfro took a plea deal Friday. He pleaded guilty to vehicular assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person. The judge sentenced him to 15 months in prison, with credit for time already served.

Willems said he hopes the man thinks about what he does and changes his ways.

"I hope that he has better sense and that hopefully the 15 months he gets, he'll think about it, have enough time to think about it, think about what he did to a 17-year-old kid who has no idea what he's going to do anymore," Willems said. "I wish he'd get more time than he did."

Willems had major surgery on his pelvis and will spend months and months in a wheelchair. He has to learn how to walk again. He lost his summer jobs, has to spend more time to get his high school diploma, and doesn't know if he'll be able to reach his dream of becoming a firefighter now.

Despite what happened, he's still looking ahead to his future.

"I mean, if a truck doesn't hit you, then why be scared to go back and do what you were doing before," Willems said. "I got a second chance and I'm not going to waste it."

