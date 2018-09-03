Man wanted in Nez Perce county for failing to register as a sex offender
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 56-year-old Michael Stephen Dranichak.
He's wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and has a warrant for his arrest.
If you've seen Dranichak or may know where he is, call the Nez Perce Sheriff's Office at (208) 799-3131.
