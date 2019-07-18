Man wanted in connection with deadly assault found in Montana
SPOKANE, Wash - A 19-year-old man who Spokane Police believe is connected to the death of a woman found in a north Spokane home Wednesday afternoon was later detained in Montana.
Spokane Police first responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday from someone who said he/she had found a dead woman in a house near Maple and Shannon. Officers got there and attempted to perform CPR but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said she appeared to have been assaulted.
According to police, a witness at the scene gave Bryce J. Thompson's description to law enforcement. Hours later, he was taken into custody and questioned in Montana.
As of Thursday morning, Thompson was being held in the Missoula County Jail on charges unrelated to the woman's death.
Major Crimes Detectives are continuing the investigation.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
