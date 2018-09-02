Man wanted for stabbing in Spokane park found and arrested

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Saturday morning, the Spokane Police Department’s Patrol Anti-Crime Team took convicted felon and violent offender, 29-year-old Timothy J Lubben, into custody for a stabbing that happened about two weeks ago in West Central, Spokane.

Lubben was arrested without incident and booked into Spokane County Jail for 1st Degree Assault.

On August 16 just before 2:00 a.m., Spokane Police responded to the report of a stabbing at Dutch Jake Park in the 2100 block of West College Avenue.

Officers responding located several witnesses and involved parties. They determined there had been an unintentional dog fight in the park. In the process of trying to separate the dogs, an altercation ensued and a man sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the torso.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Through follow up, officers and investigators were able to determine the suspect in the stabbing was Timothy J Lubben.

Cpl. Jeff McCollough with the Patrol Anti-Crime Team (PACT) spotted Lubben on Saturday, September 1, just after 10:00 a.m., walking near the same park where the stabbing took place.

McCollough was able to take Lubben into custody without incident.

In a press release from Spokane Police, Cpl. Teresa Fuller stated “Violent behavior such as this will not be tolerated in Spokane, particularly in our parks where citizens and families expect to have a peaceful and enjoyable experience. We appreciate the witnesses that came forward to assist in identifying the suspect in this serious crime and value all of the Spokane citizens who work with SPD every day to help keep our city safe.”

Lubben will be in court for first appearance Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.