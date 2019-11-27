Sheriff's Office: Man tries to steal TV from Walmart, punches and spits on employee

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives need help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect walked out of the Walmart store on Sprague with a 50” Vizio TV in his shopping cart.

An employee asked to see his receipt, but the suspect did not show one, and continued to walk to the parking lot. Store security and other employees tried to stop the suspect, who swore at them. When they tried to take the TV back, the man punched one of the employees and spat in his face.

The TV was eventually recovered, but the suspect left the place on-foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-3237.