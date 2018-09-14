Man tries to lure girl into car near Sunset Elementary in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Airway Heights Police are warning of an attempted child luring incident that happened around 8:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 14.

A girl who goes to Sunset Elementary said she was walking to school when she noticed a white pick-up slowly following behind her.

When she got to the skate park north of the school, the truck pulled into a parking spot and a man opened the passenger side door and told her to 'come here.'

She immediately ran back home.

The man is described as a clean shaven white male who is 20-30 years old. He was wearing sunglasses at the time.

His truck is a 4-door white pick-up with several colorful tickers in the back window.

The Cheney School District and the Airway Heights Police Department ask anyone with informaiton regarding the incident to call Airway Heights PD at 509-244-3707, or the Cheney SD at 509-559-4599.