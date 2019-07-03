Man thrown from motorcycle after crashing on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. - A motorcycle crashed on eastbound I-90 at 2:30 p.m., possibly due to a mechanical failure.
The motorist entered I-90 from Division Street, and reportedly crossed all three lanes of the freeway before crashing into the concrete barrier, throwing him from the motorcycle.
No one else was injured in the crash, and there are no road closures or blockages, but the man was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
There is not word yet on the man’s condition, and currently no charges are being filed.
