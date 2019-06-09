Man suffers cardiac issue swimming at Spokane Valley YMCA, rushed to hospital

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - First responders were called to the Spokane Valley YMCA Sunday morning for a reported drowning.

The Spokane Valley Fire Dept. said when crews arrived, they found an 81-year-old man who had suffered a cardiac issue while swimming laps in the pool.

Crews performed CPR and were able to regain the man's pulse before rushing him to the hospital. A battalion chief with Spokane Valley Fire said the man was in critical condition.

