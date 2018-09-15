Man steals car, kidnaps passenger in north Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - UPDATE: The suspect has been identified by police as Charles A. Guerin. Police didn't say how old he is.

He's charged with Kidnapping 1st degree, Robbery 1st degree, Assault 1st degree, Possession of Legend Drug, and Driving Under the Influence (Drugs)

Original Story:

A man on drugs stole a van with someone inside of it from the parking lot of the Safeway at Northwest Blvd. and Ash around 11:30 Saturday morning.

Police say a woman went into the store while her male passenger waited in the van. Guerin, who was standing in the parking lot with no shirt or shoes on, then jumped in the van and sped off.

When the passenger tried to stop him, Guerin pushed the passenger out of the van while it was speeding down Division.

He kept driving and eventually crashed at Bernard and Spokane Falls Blvd. in downtown Spokane. Guerin ran from the crash into Riverfront Park. Police chased him down and arrested him near the Red Wagon. Police later confirmed he had drugs on him and was driving under the influence of drugs.

Here’s the wreck after police say a man stole this car in N Spokane with someone still inside. After driving erratically down division, the hostage was pushed out & shortly after the suspect wrecked. He then ran on foot to the Red Wagon where he was taken into custody #kxly pic.twitter.com/sEyBFiHpIs — Hawk Hammer (@HawkKXLY) September 15, 2018

Police say the hostage will be okay but was injured. Officers have not said how old he, but did refer to him as a man.

Guerin is now facing several charges, including kidnapping.