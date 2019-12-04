Man stabbed near STA Plaza, Spokane Police searching for suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and emergency personnel responded to the STA Plaza on Tuesday, where they said a man was found with stab wounds.
Police said the man, who was uncooperative, was stabbed a block away from the Plaza. He had two slashes to his chest and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The stabbing is under investigation.
Police said they are still searching for the suspect.
