Man stabbed near STA Plaza, Spokane Police searching for suspect

Posted: Dec 03, 2019 08:47 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police and emergency personnel responded to the STA Plaza on Tuesday, where they said a man was found with stab wounds. 

Police said the man, who was uncooperative, was stabbed a block away from the Plaza. He had two slashes to his chest and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  

The stabbing is under investigation.

Police said they are still searching for the suspect. 

