Man shot, killed by Cheney police identified

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 04:13 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 06:02 PM PDT

CHENEY, Wash. - The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man shot and killed by Cheney Police officers late Monday night. 

The medical examiner says Steve L. Anderson, 40, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Cheney Police and Eastern Washington University Police responded to a disorderly person near Mitchell’s Harvest Foods around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Officers found Anderson armed with a knife, and say he refused commands to drop it. 

Officials say when Anderson 'aggressed towards officers', three Cheney police officers fired several times.

  According to Cheney Police, officers tried to render aid to Anderson but he died on the scene.  

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the Washington State Patrol, the Cheney Police Department and EWU Police all responded the scene. The Spokane Investigative Regional Response Team (SIRR) is now investigating the shooting. 

All officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, per protocol. 

   

