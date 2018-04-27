Man sentenced to 26.5 years in prison after found guilty of child rape

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man found guilty of child rape back in January was sentenced to 26.5 years in prison to life on Thursday.

68-year-old Milford "Bear" Butcher has been in the Spokane County Jail since Jan. 16, 2018 after a child sexual abuse case against him back in July of 2014 came to a conclusion with a guilty verdict. Butcher was found guilty on two counts of first-degree child rape and six counts of first-degree child molestation.

In July of 2014, Detective Brandon Armstrong of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Unit began to investigate severe allegations of Butcher's inappropriate behavior and touching of three young victims. At the time of the report, the victims, two girls and one boy, were 7 and 8 years old.

Armstrong's investigation revealed Butcher abused children from families he knew, starting in 2011 through June of 2014.