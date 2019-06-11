Man's body pulled from Spokane River in Post Falls
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man's body was pulled from the Spokane River in Post Falls Monday afternoon.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body from the river at Greensferry Bay.
KCSO confirmed the man's body has been in the water for a few days. Authorities have not yet identified the man.
KCSO and Post Falls Police have taken over the investigation.
