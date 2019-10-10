Electric scooter rider killed in Hillyard hit-and-run, driver at large

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was hit and killed while riding an electric scooter in Hillyard late Wednesday. The suspect in the hit-and-run remains at large.

Officers on scene said an SUV hit and killed the man, who was riding a Lime scooter near N. Crestline St. and E. Wellesley Ave. just before midnight.

The SUV kept driving after the crash, according to police. The man who was hit died at the scene and has not been identified.

The car investigators believe was involved was found rolled over about a mile away, at N. Pittsburgh and E. Empire Ave (pictured below).

People who live in the area told officers a native American man had been seen running through yards. They believe that man is the suspect in the hit-and-run.

Officers brought in K9s and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Air 1 helicopter to search for the man through the night.

The investigation shut down E. Wellesley from N. Napa St. to N. Crestline for several hours. The road had reopened by 4:30 a.m.

A Lime spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We are devastated to learn of the tragic death in Spokane today, and our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends during this extremely difficult time. We have been in contact with local authorities to assist in their investigation however possible, and hope the driver of this hit-and-run is found quickly and brought to justice."

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that could be helpful to investigators, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.