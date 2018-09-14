Man leads trooper on 115 mph chase, crashes near Maple & 5th
SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash that happened near Maple & 5th in downtown Spokane is causing long delays in the surrounding area.
A Washington State Patrol trooper tried to pull a driver over for minor traffic violations at Highway 2 & I-90 around 6:30 a.m. The man in the car kept driving, leading the trooper on a chase with speeds up to 115 mph.
The driver then exited I-90 and lost control while trying to avoid another car. Witnesses say the car involved in the chase hit a tree, flew up to 15 feet in the air, and landed upside down near Maple & 5th.
People in the area rushed to help the driver who, according to WSP, lied and said there was a child in the car to divert attention from himself.
The driver, seemingly uninjured, then ran from the scene. Authorities were able to track him down and have now arrested him. He's suspected of DUI.
No one else was injured but a power pole was damaged in the crash. Avista is on scene working to repair it.
Investigators expect to be on the scene for another 90 minutes. Traffic is backed up across the Maple St. bridge and other surrounding areas. Avoid the area this morning.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Eastbound I-90 down to one lane near Maple for semi rollover
- Man leads trooper on 115 mph chase, crashes near Maple & 5th
- Woman dies in early morning apartment fire in Hillyard
- Missing autistic teenager from Spokane Valley found
- 55 veterans laid to rest at ceremony for 'forgotten heroes'
- Animal rescuers urge you to adopt, not shop