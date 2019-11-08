Man leads Kootenai Deputies on chase down I-90
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man on Thursday who led deputies on a chase, driving west down the eastbound lanes of I-90.
Deputies said Jacob Frey was wanted for missing a court date for felony stalking with a weapon.
The chase started when Frey allegedly sped off from the courthouse, heading down Northwest Boulevard. Deputies said they tried pit maneuvers, but were unable to stop Frey before he got onto I-90.
Frey crossed the median, driving west in the eastbound lanes. Deputies were able to stop him at the Greensferry overpass.
During the arrest, they said Frey barricaded himself in the car and a K9 assisted in removing him. Weapons were found inside his car.
Frey is currently being medically treated for bite marks.
