Man leads deputies on extensive car chase, found hiding in tree by K9

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man led deputies on an extensive car chase Friday night, then fled on foot. He was found by a K9 a while later, hiding in a tree.

According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, the chase started within Spokane city limits and made its way up to the South Hill, ending in Spokane Valley.

The driver ditched the car near E. Indiana and E. Montgomery, fleeing on foot. A Spokane Sheriff's Office Air One Helicopter arrived to search, but a K9 beat them to it. Deputies say the car he was driving was stolen.

Car chase that started in #Spokane ended in Spokane Valley with the driver ditching the stolen car. A K9 tracked him down... he was hiding up a tree. #kxly pic.twitter.com/LGpHTWqBp5 — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 8, 2019

