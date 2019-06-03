Man killed in Spokane motorcycle crash

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A motorcyclist died after being involved in a crash with a vehicle in Spokane Sunday night.

It happened around 8:42 p.m. at West Garland Avenue and North Normandie Street, according to Spokane Police. Major Crimes Collision Investigators remained on scene to interview the driver of the vehicle and other witnesses.

SPD advised that West Garland Avenue will be shut down between North Calispel Street and North Atlantic Street for some time. Drivers should look for alternate routes.

No other details about the crash were released.

