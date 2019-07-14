Man is killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395

FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - A motorcycle crashed on Highway 395, just north of Pasco, at around 10:30 a.m.

According to Washington State Patrol, 61-year-old Randy Ross lost control when his motorcycle drifted off the roadway, which led to him crashing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Roadways remain open, and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

