Man is killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 395
FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - A motorcycle crashed on Highway 395, just north of Pasco, at around 10:30 a.m.
According to Washington State Patrol, 61-year-old Randy Ross lost control when his motorcycle drifted off the roadway, which led to him crashing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roadways remain open, and the cause of the accident is currently under investigation.
Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from 4 News Now. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Level 3 evacuation issued for people living near Mattawa fire
- Spokane City Council to vote on adding dental clinic to East Central Community Center
- CDA Air Expo returns for the first time in five years
- No one injured in Spokane Valley house fire
- Vacant Garden Motel building near downtown CDA catches fire
- SPD investigating shooting in downtown Spokane's central bar district