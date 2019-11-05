Man in Smelterville arrested for felony possession of marijuana
SMELTERVILLE, Idaho - Shoshone County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a man in Smelterville for felony possession of marijuana.
Deputy Abshire and K9 Lulu stopped a man in Smelterville. During the traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 65-year-old Duane D. Michlitsch, admitted to having drugs in the car.
A search of the car led Deputy Abshire to discover a bag of marijuana edibles and other paraphernalia. He also found a hidden compartment, leading him to discover two more bags of marijuana.
Michlitsch was arrested for felony possession of 1.1 pounds of marijuana.
