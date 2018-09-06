News

Man in hospital after woman fails to yield to traffic

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 10:50 AM PDT

LAPWAI, Idaho - On September 6 at around 8:05 a.m., an injury occurred on US95 near milepost 299.9 in the city of Lapwai.

25-year-old Hillary D. Laaker of Orofino, ID was traveling northbound in a 1999 Subaru Forester.

As she was preparing to make a left turn into a parking lot, Laaker failed to yield to southbound traffic and collided with 30-year-old Jason A. Thomas of Moscow, ID who was traveling in a 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup.

Thomas was transported to St. Joseph's Medical Center for his injuries.

The highway was blocked for one and a half hours.

