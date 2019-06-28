News

Man in critical condition in north Spokane stabbing

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 07:37 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 07:39 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is in critical condition after a stabbing in north Spokane Thursday. 

According to Spokane Police, the suspect is in custody. 

Monroe is blocked at Wabash southbound while the investigation continues. 

This is a developing story. 

