Man in critical condition in north Spokane stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is in critical condition after a stabbing in north Spokane Thursday.

According to Spokane Police, the suspect is in custody.

Monroe is blocked at Wabash southbound while the investigation continues.

BREAKING: One man stabbed near 4700 N Monroe is in critical condition. Spokane Police have the suspect in custody. Major Crimes detectives on the way. Monroe blocked at Wabash SB. #kxly pic.twitter.com/d8FS5srazz — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 28, 2019

This is a developing story.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.