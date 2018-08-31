Man found dead outside his work in Pasco identified as Spokane man
PASCO, Wash. - A man found dead in car Thursday night has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Spokane.
Joseph Allen Strang, 47, was found in the parking lot of the Avalon Care Center parking lot near North 22nd Avenue and West Jay Street around 6:30 p.m. His death is being investigated as a homicide.
Employees said he is a traveling nurse who works at the care center on weekdays.
Since his death is considered suspicious, no other information will be released until after the autopsy, which is scheduled for Tuesday Sept. 4.
