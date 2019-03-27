Man found dead in lake at Montana's Glacier National Park
WEST GLACIER, Mont. - WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) -- Searchers have found the body of a 48-year-old Arizona man in a partially frozen lake in Montana's Glacier National Park.
Park officials say rangers started looking for the man after a concerned family member reported him missing Tuesday morning. They found his vehicle in a parking lot, and a dive team with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office used a remote-operated vehicle to search nearby Lake McDonald.
The man's body was found underwater and recovered Tuesday afternoon. His name and hometown have not been released.
Park officials say the exact circumstances of the death are not yet clear, but they do not suspect foul play. They are warning visitors of unstable ice on the lake.
