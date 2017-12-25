Man found dead in car on South Hill

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was found dead inside of a car on the lower South Hill Sunday evening after a citizen found him there.

Spokane Police responded to the 1000 block of E. 18th Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. but were unable to revive the man.

Major crime detectives are on scene and S. Arthur Street and Southeast Boulevard will remain closed as they do their investigation.

Based on what police found at the scene, they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.