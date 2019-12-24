Man dies in head-on collision on US 95 near Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - An 85-year-old man who troopers say was driving in the wrong lane died in a head-on crash between Coeur d’Alene and Worley last Thursday.
Idaho State Police say James Leslie, 85, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on US 95 when his car collided with a logging truck near milepost 419.
Leslie was taken to Kootenai Health, where he died from his injuries three days later.
Several cars tried to warn Leslie before the crash, troopers said. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time.
The driver of the logging truck was not injured.
