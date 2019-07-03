Man dead in fatal crash near Chelan
CHELAN, Wash. - A driver is dead in a crash near Chelan on Tuesday, when his car rolled down an embankment.
According to Washington State Patrol, a 24-year-old man was driving westbound on State Route 20 near mile post 159 when his car left the roadway and rolled down an embankment, coming to rest on the passenger side.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
