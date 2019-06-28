Man critically injured in north Spokane stabbing, suspect arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday following a stabbing in north Spokane.

Police responded to a home near the 4700 block of North Monroe around 6:45 p.m. and found a man in his 20s outside covered in blood and in critical condition. Spokane Police Lt. Matthew Cowles said the victim was stabbed at least one time in the side.

BREAKING: One man stabbed near 4700 N Monroe is in critical condition. Spokane Police have the suspect in custody. Major Crimes detectives on the way. Monroe blocked at Wabash SB. #kxly pic.twitter.com/d8FS5srazz — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) June 28, 2019

Police arrested a suspect described as a man in his 20s. His name has not been released. Police have not said how the suspect and victim knew each other.

Major Crimes detectives were called in to investigate the scene.

