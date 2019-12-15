News

Man critically burned in Browne's Addition RV fire, transported to Harborview

Posted: Dec 14, 2019 10:21 PM PST

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 11:50 AM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man in his 50s was critically burned in an RV fire in Brownes Addition Saturday night. 

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said in a tweet. 

 

 

It is unclear what caused the fire. 

