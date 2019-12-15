Man critically burned in Browne's Addition RV fire, transported to Harborview

Spokane Fire A man in his 50s was severely burned in an RV fire in Brownes Addition Saturday night.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man in his 50s was critically burned in an RV fire in Brownes Addition Saturday night.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said in a tweet.

Challenging night for A-Shift. A working commercial fire at 1400 W 7th and a simultaneous fire in an RV with a 50's male burned critically. He is being transferred to Harborview right now. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/oSgBH6ruCJ — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) December 15, 2019

It is unclear what caused the fire.