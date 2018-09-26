Man charged with child rape threatened 11-year-old victim, police say
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane County man is facing three counts of 1st-degree child rape after an 11-year-old girl told her mother about the alleged abuse.
Christopher Lewis, 39, appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested Monday night in Spokane. Court documents claim Lewis was armed with a handgun and threatened to kill himself before he was taken into custody.
According to the documents, the 11-year-old girl told investigators that Lewis had touched her inappropriately about 20 times in the last year. Court documents also claim Lewis told the 11-year-old he was doing nothing wrong, and would "...hurt her if she told anyone."
A judge set Lewis' bond at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct 9.
