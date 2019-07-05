Man brings his own couch to enjoy fireworks display
SPOKANE, Wash. - People had some pretty creative seating options when it came to watching the fireworks over downtown Spokane Thursday.
John Banegas parked his truck near Kendall Yards, but he didn't bring lawn chairs to watch the Fourth of July fireworks from. He brought an entire couch.
"I've been wanting to do this, so this is the first time I actually got to it," Banegas said.
Further down the river, Scott Salmon and his friends had their own solution.
"They'd secure the spot, then I'd come and set up my grill. We bring coolers, the chairs, and my daughter's hammoc," Salmon said.
Salmon said he's been coming to the same spot on West North River Drive for two decades. He brings the same truck, which has more than 400,000 miles on the odometer.
No matter the seat, be it hammoc, coach, or blanket, Spokane's firework display dazzled thousands.
