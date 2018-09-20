Man booked into Kootenai County Jail for 21st time

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An inmate in Kootenai County is no stranger to those cell walls. Anthony Thompson, 39, has been booked into the jail there 21 different times, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Thompson is from Spokane and has been charged for drugs, kidnapping, theft, domestic violence, and a myriad of other crimes in the past. He was arrested Sept. 19 when an employee at the Kootenai County Driver's Licensing office realized he had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

Thompson was also in possession of a motorcycle that was reported stolen out of Mesa, Ariz. He had arrived to the licensing office on said motorcycle.

Thompson was arrested for a felony charge of possession of stolen property, in addition to the original charge of escape from community custody. He has a lengthy criminal history in Kootenai County dating back to 2002. Additionally, Thompson has previous arrested in California, Washington, and Oregon.