Man arrested for trying to kidnap child at Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police arrested a man Sunday for trying to kidnap a child at Hoopfest.

The Spokane Police Department said Peter Wilson, 26, walked up to a woman at Hoopfest and asked if the children near her were hers. She said yes. Witnesses said shortly after that he wrapped his arms around the child and tried to pull the kid away.

The mother grabbed the child and started screaming. That's when several other people nearby grabbed onto Wilson, according to SPD. He tried to fight off those people, but they held him down until police arrived.

Authorities said the Wilson remained combative when they tried to arrest him. He was charged with attempted kidnapping 2nd degree.

SPD said Wilson has an extensive criminal history that includes convictions for assault, harassment, malicious mischief, theft, and resisting arrest.

Other people reported to police that Wilson was acting strange, especially around children in the area. Police want anyone who saw the attempted kidnapping or any other similiar incidents at Hoopfest to call Crime Check and reference case 2019-20120368.

