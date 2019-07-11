Man arrested for obstruction near scene of Coeur d'Alene Fourth of July shooting

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Roshad Grant was arrested for obstructing a police officer in Kootenai County.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police arrested a man they believe was armed in the area of Independence Point on the Fourth of July.

According to court documents, authorities arrested 25-year-old Roshad Grant of Spokane for resisting/obstruction.

Police said Grant confronted officers after they shot Tyler Rambo, the suspect in a shooting earlier that night.

“That’s my homie, my brother,” Grant told police, in reference to Rambo. Rambo was shot by police at least 10 times after he was told to drop his weapon. Rambo was taken to Kootenai Health for his injuries, but his condition has not been made known for several days.

Police tried to speak with Grant, but he attempted to place his hand into his waistband, according to court documents.

Police took Grant into custody, but he was reportedly able to break free and run away. Witnesses later told authorities they saw an armed man running toward Independence Point that matched Grant’s description.

According to documents, Grant fell and injured his face while running away. Witnesses said he tripped on one of the bridges near the water. Police found his identification and credit cards in a nearby riverbed. Grant was ultimately taken into custody on the Independence Point dock.

Officers attempted to find a firearm, but were unable to find one at the time.

Police took Grant in for questioning and he appeared intoxicated, court records state. When asked, he denied knowing Rambo, despite what he said to officers prior.

Officers said Grant became hostile during the interview. He later told police he knew where his gun was and agreed to show police where he ditched it, but later backtracked and said he never had a gun.

As of Thursday, Grant remains in jail with a $10,000 bond.

