Man arrested for displaying hunting rifle in Kendrick High School parking lot

KENDRICK, Idaho - Authorities arrested a man for reportedly displaying a hunting rifle in the Kendrick High School parking lot on November 15.

Tony Lee Shipman was arrested at a home in Kendrick around 10 a.m. Friday. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office said Shipman displayed the rifle by taking it out of the passenger compartment of his vehicle and placing it in the trunk.

No students or staff were threatened while the rifle was displayed.

Shipman is being held at the Latah County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Authorities are continuing to investigate.