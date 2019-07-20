Man arrested for allegedly standing outside East Central home with knife

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Photo provided by Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man suspected of standing outside an East Central home with a knife was arrested on Friday, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police confirmed 29-year-old Colton J Nordlund was taken into custody after several people came forward to identify him.

Officers initially asked for the public's help identifying Nordlund when Kristen Tesarik and her roommate saw footage of him standing outside their house, holding a knife. The footage was caught on their Ring video camera.

This happened on two separate occasions, both at Tesarik's home near Freya and 4th, just south of I-90 near the Fred Meyer.

According to police, Nordlund was arrested and booked into Spokane County Jail for two counts of trespassing.