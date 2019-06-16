Man arrested at Drag Queen Story Hour protest

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man was arrested on Saturday during a protest against the South Hill Library's Drag Queen Story Hour.

According to police,"he was arrested for obstruction and was the only arrest for the event."

KXLY4 tried to get more information on who was arrested and why, but Spokane Police told our station to check back on Monday.

RELATED: HUNDREDS TURN OUT TO SUPPORT, PROTEST DRAG QUEEN STORY HOUR AT THE SOUTH HILL PUBLIC LIBRARY

The protest, that was held simultaneously with the story hour, came after staunch disagreement with the library's decision to host drag queens for a children's event.

This is a developing story, and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.