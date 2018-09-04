Man arrested after high speed chase through Spokane Valley

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Saturday September 1 at around 8:30 p.m., Spokane Valley Deputy Andrew Richmond observed a dark colored Honda traveling east on Broadway near Evergreen. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 25-year-old Skylar D. Andersen, was driving at an estimated speed of 50 mph in a posted 35 mph zone in the center median of Broadway, passing other vehicles.

Deputy Richmond caught up to Anderson and activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop but, instead of pulling over, Anderson made an abrupt and sudden turn south on Adams Rd. and began to accelerate in an attempt to flee. Deputy Richmond activated his siren and, with no vehicular or pedestrian traffic in the area, advised dispatch he was in pursuit.

A short time later, seeing Anderson was approaching a red light at Sprague, Deputy Richmond terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns with the potential of traffic traveling on Sprague. Anderson slowed his vehicle down to normal speeds; however, continued through the red light and south on Adams. Seeing no cross traffic on Sprague, Deputy Richmond reactivated his lights and siren to continue pursuing Anderson.

Approaching 14th Ave., Anderson slowed and turned east.

Seeing an opportunity to potentially end the pursuit, Deputy Richmond moved his patrol car into position to attempt a PIT maneuver. With no other vehicles in the area, Deputy Richmond maneuvered his vehicle into position and used a PIT, causing Anderson’s vehicle to start to rotate and slide.

Unfortunately, Anderson was able to regain control and continued to flee.

Now back on Adams with a green light at Sprague, Anderson turned west. Deputy Richmond attempted to position his vehicle twice to attempt another PIT maneuver, but Anderson would erratically swerve in front of Deputy Richmond’s vehicle to block his attempt.

As Anderson approached Evergreen, he swerved into the opposing lanes of travel, risking a serious head-on collision with approaching vehicles. Again, Deputy Richmond terminated the pursuit, concerned for the safety of other motorists.

Anderson moved back into the proper lanes of travel and accelerated.

Although not in pursuit, Deputy Richmond continued to watch Anderson’s vehicle. At McCabe Rd. Anderson attempted to turn north but failed to make the turn, struck the curb and crashed into a large bush. Anderson and the front passenger bailed out of the car and fled on foot. Deputy Richmond and Deputy Rassier caught Anderson and took him into custody after a short foot pursuit and struggle.

The front passenger was not located.

Deputy Booth detained an adult female who stayed in the backseat of the vehicle. She was later released without charges.

After being advised of his rights, Anderson stated he ran because he knew his driver’s license was suspended and that’s what he knows to do when the police come after him. He drove into oncoming lanes of traffic because he wanted to try everything he could to get away, realizing he risked everyone’s life.

Anderson was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest and Driving While Suspended 3rd Degree.