Man accused of severely abusing Spokane 2-year-old goes to trial

SPOKANE, Wash. - A man accused of severe child abuse more than two years ago finally goes to trial today.

This story had hundreds of you responding in shock and outrage when we first reported it back in December of 2016.

Images shared with KXLY4 show the 2-year-old girl left in full leg and arm casts after they were allegedly broken by her mom's boyfriend, a man named Cedric Burton.

He was baby sitting the child when she recieved four broken bones. Burton denies hurting her, but surveillance video from the motel where the child and her mom were staying shows the girl walking just fine when she leaves with Burton, but unable to stand when he brought her back.

Burton was arrested but a typographical error allowed him to walk free after posting a relatively low bond.

He has an extensive criminal history which includes prior convictions for assault in 2005, 2010, and another in 2018 for beating the mother of his own child. He also pleaded guilty to harrassment in 2010 and has several drug convictions.

In this case, he's been charged with first degree assault of a child. His trial began Monday morning and is expected to last several days. We'll bring you updates as we have them.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.