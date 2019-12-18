Man accused of rape, sexual battery of a child booked into Kootenai County Jail
POST FALLS, Idaho - A man accused of rape, sexual battery of a minor child and lewd conduct with a minor was booked into the Kootenai County Jail late Tuesday night.
Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Aaron T. Cain on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the inmate roster, Cain was booked just before 11:30 p.m. The Post Falls Police Department said he turned himself in.
