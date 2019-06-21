Man accused in Otis Orchards DUI, hit-and-run to face a judge Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man accused of seriously injuring an Otis Orchards teen in a DUI hit-and-run case is expected to plead guilty and be sentenced Friday.
Stephen Renfro is charged with vehicular assault, hit-and-run, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and attempting to elude police stemming from an incident in early May.
Conrad Willems, 17, was hit by a Chevy truck while riding his bike home from the gym. Police said Renfro was behind the wheel and left the scene, leaving Willems to bleed out.
"I looked over and I just saw headlights and that is when I felt just being slammed in the side of the chest," said Willems.
Law enforcement told Willems' family that it was a miracle he survived. The impact was so hard, it shattered the truck's radiator.
That damage led police to Renfro.
Authorities found Renfro shortly after the crash. Renfro has an extensive criminal histroy, including at least one DUI conviction in Washington and a recent DUI arrest in Idaho, according to court records. Those documents detailed that he was ordered to have a breathalyzer on his vehicle and had a suspended license at the time of the crash.
"Every time you get behind the wheel, you need to think about what you're doing because it's not just your life at risk," said Willems. "It's like your whole life is taken, but you're still alive."
Renfro will face a judge at 3 p.m. Friday. KXLY will be in the courtroom.
