Majority of power will be restored by midnight on Thursday, Avista says
SPOKANE, Wash. - Those still without power in the Spokane area can expect to have it restored by midnight on Thursday, a spokesperson for Avista said.
On Wednesday, more than 30,000 Avista customers lost power due to the snowstorm. Falling tree limbs caused power lines to come down, which caused the majority of the outages.
As of Wednesday evening, Avista crews had managed to restore power to 80% of affected customers, a release from the company said.
There are still 6,529 customers without power.
Restoring power to those customers will be challenging, the company said, due to the “time-consuming and labor-intensive repairs that are necessary for service restoration.”
“With more than 1,200 outage incidents and the amount of damage to individual service lines, it is anticipated that the majority of customers’ power will be restored by midnight Thursday evening. We thank our customers for their patience,” the Avista said.
