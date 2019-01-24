Made in the Northwest: The Rocketeer Pack

The Rocketeer Pack is a multifunctional dog harness designed by Carolyn Shewfelt of Coeur d'Alene.

"We had our mopeds and we wanted to take our dogs on the mopeds with us," said Carolyn Shewfelt of Coeur d'Alene, who designed the Rocketeer Pack in her basement.

When Shewfelt couldn't find anything like it on the market, she went to work on her sewing machine, creating the original version.

And after showing it to her parents, "They said, 'You need to get a patent on that.' So that's when we started brainstorming."

Shewfelt decided to make the pack multifunctional, so you can also wear it and keep your dog strapped to your chest, like a Baby Bjorn.

"And they love to go out and about on our mopeds, bikes, whatever," said Shewfelt of her own dogs. "Walking."

As you might expect, the Rocketeer Pack is designed for small dogs only. 25 pounds and under with a maximum length at 20 inches.

And while it may look awkward for the dogs, it's extremely safe. And it has a certificate from the Center for Pet Safety to prove it, after passing multiple crash tests.

"There's only three other products on the market that have ever been certified in a crash test," explained Shewfelt. "Very expensive testing and most of them fail."

But knowing she lacked business acumen, Shewfelt reached out to Jules Bindi, the founder of ZuGoPet, for help. And they clicked immediately.

"Just two dog moms, trying to make a difference and save pets' lives and families' lives," said Shewfelt.

They now sell the Rocketeer Pack in five different sizes and they're approaching 1,500 packs sold.

But what they hope will be their big break came last summer, when they flew to Los Angeles to record an episode of Shark Tank.

"It was a fabulous experience," recalled Shewfelt. "Everybody there was absolutely just so genuine and accomodating and so nice."

The episode airs Jan. 27, so Shewfelt can't tell us if they received an offer from a shark. But she can't wait to stop biting her tongue about the upcoming episode.

"Everybody comes up and says, 'You need to go on Shark Tank,'" explained Shewfelt with a laugh. "And I'm going, thank goodness Jules is my fall guy. I'm just going, 'Oh, that's a Jules decision. I'll tell her that you said that.'"

But whether a shark bites or not, Shewfelt says she has three new dog products she's working on. And she's looking forward to helping save more dogs' and families' lives.

"And those reports that you get when, 'Gosh, this kept my pet safe,' because you're just going, 'You know, we did something good.'"

