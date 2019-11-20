Lush Cosmetics opening first-ever Spokane location in February 2020

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Lush Cosmetics, known for their bath bombs and all-natural soaps, will soon open at River Park Square.

"We are thrilled to add the new Spokane location to our growing portfolio of fresh new Lush shops," said Elisa Torres, Lush's Director of Retail said in a release. "Thoughtfully designed with the customer experience in mind, this shop provides more opportunity to demonstrate our ethics, playfully interact with our Spokane customers, and present our new and ever-growing product range."

The Britain-based company prides itself on carrying a full range of cruelty-free products, including skin care, hair care, as well bath and body luxuries. Lush employees also make all products by hand from ethically-sourced ingredients.

Lush is also known for their campaigns on animal protection, human rights and environmental justice.

Spokane is just one of 100 retail shops the company intends to open over the next three years, adding to their existing 930 shops wordwide.

The Spokane location is set to open in February 2020.

Lush adds to River Park Square's growing list of new retail shops. Earlier this year, the mall welcomed a new wine bar and a new Coeur dAlene based restaurant, Cosmic Cowboy, will be opening soon.

RELATED: Restaurant with options for every diet to open in River Park Square

RELATED: New wine bar opens in River Park Square

RELATED: The River Park Square Christmas tree is up!