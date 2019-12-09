News

Lumberbeard Brewing opens its doors to the public

By:

Posted: Dec 08, 2019 05:33 PM PST

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 05:33 PM PST

SPOKANE, Wash. - It has been a great year for craft beer enthusiasts, and it is only getting better – Lumberbeard Brewing is now open for business!

RELATEDWave of new breweries excites Spokane

The company made the announcement on Saturday, with tentative opening hours:

  • Sunday: 12-6 p.m.
  • Monday: 3-9 p.m. 
  • Tuesday: CLOSED
  • Wednesday: 3-9 p.m.
  • Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
  • Friday: 1-10 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

Lumberbeard was founded in 2018, and in April 2019 they began detailing the process of renovating the space at 25 E. Third Avenue. Now, they are finally open for business. All they ask is you bear with them while they refine the taproom experience into the best it can be!

RELATEDLumberbeard Brewing coming soon to take Spokane by storm

For more information, check out their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.


LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS

THIS WEEK'S CIRCULARS