Lumberbeard Brewing opens its doors to the public
SPOKANE, Wash. - It has been a great year for craft beer enthusiasts, and it is only getting better – Lumberbeard Brewing is now open for business!
The company made the announcement on Saturday, with tentative opening hours:
- Sunday: 12-6 p.m.
- Monday: 3-9 p.m.
- Tuesday: CLOSED
- Wednesday: 3-9 p.m.
- Thursday: 3-9 p.m.
- Friday: 1-10 p.m.
- Saturday: 12-10 p.m.
Lumberbeard was founded in 2018, and in April 2019 they began detailing the process of renovating the space at 25 E. Third Avenue. Now, they are finally open for business. All they ask is you bear with them while they refine the taproom experience into the best it can be!
For more information, check out their website and Facebook page.
